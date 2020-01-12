Beat It, Brahms: Syfy Orders Chucky TV Show Straight to Series

Photo: Ronald Gran/Universal Pictures/Everett Collection

Oh, Brahms thinks he’s so great now that he’s risen from the dirt to terrorize Katie Holmes and her odd son in the new Brahms: The Boy II trailer. Well, do people love Brahms so much that they made a television show about him 32 years after his cinematic debut? Maybe eventually; The Boy did just come out in 2016, after all. In the meantime, you’ll be able to get your fill of homicidal dolls in Syfy’s Chucky. The network announced this weekend it gave a show starring the diminutive, murderous star of the Child’s Play film franchise a straight-to-series order.

According to Variety, Chucky begins when “a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale” in a sleepy little town and, you guessed it, people start dying. Even more excitingly, the poor residents also have to deal with “the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past,” which any fan of the later films will hope and pray means Jennifer Tilly.

Unlike the 2019 Child’s Play reboot, Syfy’s Chucky will be guided by Don Mancini, who co-created the original film series with Tom Holland and will serve as showrunner. Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca will executive produce. In a new twist, the show hints at a different origin story for Chucky than the 1988 film’s classic “serial killer is inexplicably good at Haitian voodoo” concept: that Chucky is in fact a “a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.” Can you beat that, Brahms? Huh? Just kidding. Please don’t haunt our families.