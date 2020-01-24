Former Grammys Darling Taylor Swift Snubs the Grammys

Taylor Swift Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netfilx

The 62nd Grammy Awards, peppered with an eclectic slate of performers and plenty of industry controversy, is promising to be an interesting evening. Taylor Swift, however, is choosing to sit this one out, Us Weekly confirmed. For years, Swift was a reliable Grammy favorite. In 2010, she became the youngest artist to win Album of the Year for her second record, Fearless. Six years later, she took home the same award for 1989 over Kendrick Lamar’s sprawling, funk-infused masterpiece To Pimp a Butterfly. Swift’s luck has turned in recent years. In a scene from her documentary Miss Americana, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival Thursday evening, Swift reckons with the news that her sixth album, Reputation, received no nominations for the 2018 Grammy Awards. Disappointed but determined, she vows to take a better shot at it. It looks like that effort was to no avail this go-round. Although the pop star is up for three awards, her latest album, Lover, was excluded from the ceremony’s biggest categories, Record of the Year and Album of the Year. But there will be no cameos of a despondent Swift sitting among the other starlets in the Staples Center this Sunday. Perhaps she’ll spend the evening at home watching Cats while her Swifties wait, pitchforks in hand, for redemption.