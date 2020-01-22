Tired: Taylor Swift doing whatever the hell she was doing with digital fur technology in Cats. Wired: Taylor Swift pouring her heart out while wearing feline backpacks in Miss Americana. In the trailer for Swift’s upcoming Netflix documentary, which was unexpectedly revealed during her public feud with Scooter Braun, the songstress gives us a very private look at her life over the past few years — culminating in why she finally decided to “not feel muzzled” and get political with her fans. “Throughout my whole career label executives would say, ‘A nice girl doesn’t force their opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you.’ I became the person everybody wanted me to be,” Swift explains in the trailer. “I had to deconstruct an entire belief system, toss it out and reject it. It woke me up from constantly feeling like I was fighting for peoples’ respect. It was happiness without anyone else’s input.” We can also expect the premiere of a brand-new song, but no Joe Alwyn. The doc will be available on January 31.

Related