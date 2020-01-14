Netflix Crowns Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana With Release Date

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

In good news for music movie lovers and Swifties alike, the Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana is set to premiere on Netflix on January 31. The documentary’s release date was the subject of some controversy after Swift revealed in the Tumblr post heard ‘round the world that her copyright feud with Scooter Braun might have delayed the film’s distribution process. But it looks like at least some of the dust has settled in the feud between Swift and Braun, because Miss Americana, which is directed by Lana Wilson of The Departure, is set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival on January 23. After that, it’s only eight short days before the documentary drops on Netflix. Until then, you can debate the hierarchy of Taylor Swift songs here.