Tekashi 6ix9ine, a.k.a. Daniel Hernandez. Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Tekashi 6ix9ine is concerned about his safety now that he’s been sentenced to two years in prison. The rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, has put in a request to serve the rest of his sentence at home, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, requested that his client spend the remaining months of his sentence in home confinement or a community correctional facility for fear of his safety. 6ix9ine claims that he is afraid of the Blood gang members that are also serving time at his private prison. In September 2019, Tekashi 6ix9ine snitched on several members of the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods (and Cardi B, for some reason) in order to lessen his own sentence. “As a result of Hernandez’s cooperation with the government against multiple gang members with the Bloods, Hernandez’s safety is still, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, seriously at risk,” the documents read, according to Complex. “Given the significant and ongoing threat to Hernandez’s safety as a result of his past and potential future cooperation, the government has filed papers which force Hernandez to remain incarcerated at a private jail in an effort to secure his safety. However, even at the private jail, Hernandez is still housed with various members of the Bloods.”

6ix9ine pleaded guilty to nine counts of federal racketeering, weapons-related offenses, and conspiracy and was sentenced to just two years in jail, thanks to his cooperation. Otherwise, he was looking at a minimum of 47 years. The rapper has already served 13 months of time. Upon release, he will also be required to pay a $35,000 fine and complete 300 hours of community service. And, no, making bangers doesn’t count.