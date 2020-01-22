John Cleese, Michael Palin, Eric Idle, and More Mourn the Death of Terry Jones

Terry Jones. Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Terry Jones, the seminal comedian, director, writer, and one of the founding members of Monty Python’s Flying Circus, died this week at the age of 77 after an “extremely brave but always good humored” battle with a rare form of dementia. An outpouring of remembrances have been popping up on social media since the news broke, including tributes from Jones’s fellow Python brothers John Cleese, Eric Idle, and Michael Palin, as well as many other celebrity admirers. “He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian,” Palin said in a statement. “Writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children’s author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have.”

“Just heard about Terry J,” Cleese said. “It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away. Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of Life of Brian. Perfection. Two down, four to go.” “I loved him the moment I saw him on stage at the Edinburgh Festival in 1963. So many laughs, moments of total hilarity onstage and off we have all shared with him,” Idle added. “It’s too sad if you knew him, but if you didn’t you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us.”

Other tributes to Jones, from the likes of Neil Gaiman, Edgar Wright, Brian May, and more, can be read below.

