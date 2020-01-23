Revisit Terry Jones’s 1994 Interview With Conan O’Brien

Legendary Monty Python member Terry Jones died this week at the age of 77, so to commemorate him, Team Coco dug through its archives and uploaded a clip from Jones’s 1994 appearance on Late Night With Conan O’Brien. It’s a relatively short clip but has some fun moments, including Jones explaining the “factions” within Python as well as the time he directed Life of Brian still dressed up as the hermit, a.k.a. completely naked except for a “strategic beard.” He also tells O’Brien about making multiple films that were banned, which led to a very specific honor. “In Ireland, Life of Brian was banned. The Meaning of Life, which was the next film we made, was banned. And then the next film I made was called Personal Services, and that was also banned in Ireland,” he says. “Now it had happened at that time that they’d only ever banned four films in Ireland. And I’d made three of them!” Such a naughty boy.

