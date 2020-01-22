Terry Jones, Founding Monty Python Comedian, Dead at 77

Jones directed two Monty Python films. Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

Comedian, co-founder of Monty Python, filmmaker, and author Terry Jones has died at the age of 77. His agent confirmed his death with the BBC on Wednesday. “Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD,” his family wrote in a statement. Jones’ son, Bill, revealed the diagnosis, which left Jones unable to speak, to the public in 2016. “Over the past few days his wife, children, extended family and many close friends have been constantly with Terry as he gently slipped away at his home in North London,” his family shared. “We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”

Jones formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus alongside Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam in the 1960’s, going on to revolutionize British comedy. The Welsh comic was known for his over-the-top falsetto voice when playing housewives. He directed Monty Python’s Life of Brian, Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life, and co-directed Monty Python and the Holy Grail with Gilliam. Jones is survived by his wife, Anna Soderstrom, their ten year old daughter, Siri, and two children from his first marriage. “We hope that this disease will one day be eradicated entirely,” his family continued. “We ask that our privacy be respected at this sensitive time and give thanks that we lived in the presence of an extraordinarily talented, playful and happy man living a truly authentic life, in his words ‘Lovingly frosted with glucose.’”