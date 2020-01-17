The 1975’s Matty Healy Just Dragged Maroon 5 Straight to Hell (a.k.a. 2012)

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Unless you’re familiar with Maroon 5 deep cuts, this news might not be for you. Just kidding, we can all enjoy a cruel little comeback before easing into a long weekend. On Friday, the official Maroon 5 Twitter account tweeted at The 1975’s frontman Matt Healy about the cover art for their brand-new single “Me & You Together Song.” As you can see below, it’s pretty similar to the art for Kara’s Flowers’ 1997 album “The Fourth World,” which, of course, begs the question: who the hell is Kara’s Flowers?

“Hey @the1975, you guys big ‘Kara’s Flowers’ fans?,” tweeted Maroon 5. If you didn’t know, you may be shocked to learn that Kara’s Flowers is Maroon 5’s original band name prior to 2001. If you did know, but wanted to pretend you didn’t and wanted to roast Adam Levine’s musical output, you might give an answer similar to Matt Healy’s.

I don’t know what the fuck that is but I love that song about being in a phone box or whatever it is https://t.co/AnolXScieJ — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) January 17, 2020

“I don’t know what the fuck that is but I love that song about being in a phone box or whatever it is,” he tweeted. He is, of course, referring to Maroon 5’s “Payphone,” released in 2012, featuring Wiz Khalifa and pretty much the musical antithesis of The 1975’s entire oeuvre. And if you personally didn’t even remember “Payphone” eight years on, well, that’s the deepest burn of all.