Before the tears. Photo: ABC

In a rare instance of a hyped-up “dramatic” Bachelor moment actually living up to its adjective, former Bachelorette leading lady Hannah Brown surprised the pilot that she dumped, Peter Weber, twice (twice!) during the show’s season premiere on Monday evening. And dare we say…an iconic TV Mascara Raccoon Eyes moment was born. After cheerfully swinging by the mansion on the first night of filming to return the wings Weber generously gifted her on The Bachelorette, Brown returned three days later during a group date, where, through tears, she admitted she felt “terrible” after the visit and was experiencing deep feelings of regret for breaking up with him. “My heart was very confused. I don’t know what I did,” she explained about his elimination, which occurred after a whole lot of Grecian windmill cardio. “I don’t know what the fuck I was doing. I don’t know. I’m really fucked up. I don’t know, Peter, I question what I should have done, and I question a lot.”

Weber then invited Brown to “come be a part of the house,” which, as she proceeded to compete on (and win) the training-intensive Dancing With the Stars, logistically we know the offer wasn’t accepted despite the premiere’s cliffhanger ending. (“I mean, maybe? Like, oh my gosh,” she responded. “I mean, there’s a lot.”) However, Brown did concede that she has regrets about eliminating Weber before second-place Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. “Yeah, Peter. I question it all the time,” she said, noting how Weber never reached out after her controversial break-up with confirmed winner-scammer Jed Wyatt. “I didn’t know where you were. I knew you were upset and dealing with it, so I didn’t reach out to you, and you didn’t reach out to me. I didn’t know if you wanted to get past it. I thought you wanted to be the Bachelor.” He is…but she sure doesn’t seem happy about it.