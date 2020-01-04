Photo: John Fleenor/ABC

In a stunning twist that not even Reality Steve could’ve predicted, current Bachelor leading man Peter Weber (who wants to remind you that he’s [Boston lead-singer voice] more than a windmill), is going back to work. And it’s not as an Instagram influencer for Flat Tummy Tea or Sugar Bear Hair! Per an interview with USA Today, Weber confirmed that he resumed piloting for Delta Air Lines a week after he returned from filming his rocky Bachelor season, which is the job he held for about a year prior to competing on The Bachelorette last summer. “That’s my passion,” Weber, who flies 737s as a first officer, said about flying. “That’s my first love.” He added that he has no desire to leave his job before he hits the FAA-mandated retirement age of 65. Fun fact: Weber is based in Los Angeles. Delta operates out of Terminals 2 and 3. Happy sleuthing!