My God, This Explosive Bachelor Champagne Clip Should Be NSFW

You need to know absolutely nothing to marvel at what happens at 1:40 in this Bachelor clip from Monday’s episode, but we’ll give you some context anyway: Kelsey, an increasingly unstable blonde contestant from Iowa, brought a bottle of Champagne from home to share with Peter Weber. Another contestant, Hannah Ann, drank the bottle with Weber by mistake, and chaos on par with the collapse of the Berlin Wall ensued. Kelsey ended up securing another bottle for her pilot boo, but not before … uh … she turns down a glass and tries to drink the bubbly goodness straight from the source. “I’m not a classy bitch all the time,” she said, “so it’s fine.” Too bad the volcanic result is destined for a Pornhub parody by the end of the week.

