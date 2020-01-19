The Cast of Mrs. Maisel Thinks Fleabag Was Robbed

Photo: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN/Getty Images for Turner

Everyone loves Fleabag, even its competition. When the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, Alex Borstein was the first to register her outrage at winning. “I voted for Fleabag; this is really weird. This makes no sense,” she said. “I didn’t vote for Rachel [Brosnahan], I didn’t vote for Tony [Shaloub, who won in his category].” Brosnahan went one further: “I forgot to vote,” she added. Borstein said she was going to make love to her statuette through her Spanx, then dropped an f-bomb. “Somebody else fuckin’…I can’t—“ she said before getting muted by TNT. Mrs. Maisel won Best Ensemble last year as well. Season 3 dropped on Amazon December 6th last year.

