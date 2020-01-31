The CW Sinks Its Teeth Into Rob Thomas’s Lost Boys Pilot

Photo: Warner Bros.

They’re only reboots, Michael. Rob Thomas has been trying to get his small screen adaptation of 1987’s vampire feature The Lost Boys made over at the CW since 2016. While the series seemed to get the stake several times, the network finally snapped up the Boys’ most recent pilot on Friday. “When a mother and her gen z sons move to the seaside town where she grew up, they discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old,” the CW release explains. “Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle.” Because the only thing more undying than a hot, campy vampire… is our love of hot, campy vampires.

The CW also picked up the pilot of Maverick on Friday. “In a present day America that finds itself under authoritarian rule, the President’s daughter – raised to believe her father is moral and benevolent – has her worldview rocked on her first day at Georgetown,” their description of the Merigan Mulhern series reads. “Challenged by her fellow students, and under the watchful eye of Secret Service agents, she’ll have to decide if her loyalties lie with her family or with a growing resistance as she navigates her freshman year.” Wouldn’t have figured the non-vampire pilot would be the more bone-chilling one, but hey, there you have it.