A Bone-Chilling Amount of Time Later, A New Mutants Trailer Finally Arrives

“This place takes your greatest fear and makes you live through it…until it kills you.” It’s been a few years since 20th Century Fox and Marvel dropped their first New Mutants trailer on October 13, 2017, but things aren’t looking any better for the teens trapped in the film’s shadowy medical facility designed to house and “cure” burgeoning mutants. Anya-Taylor Joy, Maisie Williams, and Charlie Heaton star in the long-awaited horror-superhero hybrid, which was originally set for an April 13, 2018 release, before getting bumped to August 2, 2019 and, eventually, April 3, 2020. Hopefully that gave our protagonists enough time to figure out, what a minute…we can fight back…using our burgeoning mutant powers!