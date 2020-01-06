The Goop Lab Trailer: It’s Dangerous, It’s Unregulated, and It’s Gwyneth Paltrow

Taking over the laboratory reins previously held by boy wunderkind Dexter, Gwyneth Paltrow granted Netflix a peek into the glorious, often bizarre culture at Goop — a.k.a. her vaginal egg–loving health and wellness company for rich people. With the six-part series The Goop Lab, Paltrow dedicates each episode to divisive ideas within the wellness industry, which include psychedelics, cold therapy, orgasms, energy healing, and, just for kicks, psychic mediums. “What we try to do at Goop,” an employee explains in the trailer, “is to explore ideas that may seem out there or too scary.” Okay! “We’re here one time, one life,” Paltrow adds. “How can we really milk the shit out of this?” Whatever you say! The series will debut on January 24.

