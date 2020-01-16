Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani Are in Love and on the Lam in The Lovebirds Trailer

Studio rom-coms will not go gently into that good night. No, in 2020 they will evolve and adapt, they’ll get faster, fleeter, less blindingly white, and more high concept. Case in point: the trailer for Michael Showalter’s new high-octane comedy The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. That’s right, she of Insecure and he of being swole, putting their respective comedic genii to use in a movie about a couple on the run after getting accidentally embroiled in a murder. The trailer is full of quick edits and action: Issa shooting a gun, Kumail trying and failing to kick down a door, car chases, and what appears to be a boat explosion. There’s also a Sleep No More parody, Anna Camp doing some mild torture, and Catherine Cohen dressed as a 2008 hipster. It’s like Queen & Slim meets Date Night … or is it Rough Night? Maybe Game Night? Find out for yourself when it comes out on April 3.

