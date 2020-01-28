The Oscars Will Honor Kobe Bryant

Photo: Getty Images

As people continue to process the sudden death of Kobe Bryant, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the latest organization to announce it will honor the NBA star. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscars will pay tribute to Bryant — who was honored with an award for Best Animated Short in 2018 — during its upcoming ceremony. There are no specifics yet, but the city of Los Angeles continues to mourn the Lakers legend, who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Large crowds have gathered outside Staples Center to pay their respects at his home court, while radio stations around L.A. observed eight seconds of silence on Monday in recognition of the first number he wore. ESPN re-aired his final game from 2016. Kanye West eulogized him at a Sunday Service event, and Jimmy Kimmel dedicated the entirely of last night’s show to Bryant. The Grammys honored him with an opening performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” and artists acknowledged the future Hall of Famer throughout the show. The Lakers canceled their first scheduled game, against their crosstown rivals the Clippers, after his death, and the TNT network will air a tribute to Bryant from the Staples Center during their pregame coverage tonight.