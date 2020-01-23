Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Grimes’s future baby might indeed turn out to be a war nymph, but the WarNymph Twitter feed she set up is unrelated to her gestating fetus. The singer let Consequence of Sound know that the new page she set up is a “digital avatar” she’s been developing for a while, but that has nothing to do with her baby — which, yes, is real and not just a memorable photo illustration she posted online. (She did not comment on the paternity question.) The nymph is a weapon-wielding cherub with glowing eyes that the singer has posted images of across her social platforms, and considering it came right on the heels of her pregnancy pics and used a similarly surreal aesthetic, it makes sense how one could conflate the two baby situations.

To review, here are the actual pregnancy posts:

And here are the WarNymph posts, which are not connected to her future child:

In a since-deleted tweet posted this afternoon, Grimes told us her fetus is not yet a WarNymph while confirming her pregnancy is real but did not mention whether or not Elon Musk is the father:

@consequence @WarNymph @elonmusk As I’ve mentioned many times in the past, @WarNymph is a digital avatar that I’ve been working on for over a year. It is not a social media account for my unborn child. Plz don’t try to create controversy about my baby, whose privacy I plan on protecting.

And that’s the story for now.