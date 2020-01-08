Thirtysomething Sequel Ordered With Original Cast

Now all grown up. Photo: Mgm/United Artists/Kobal/Shutterstock

ABC is bringing back the cast of Thirtysomething for a new sequel called Thirtysomething(else). From the original creators, Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick, ABC has ordered the sequel to pilot. In the 1987 series, the parents took care of the kids, and in the new pilot the kids are doing the heavy lifting. Per the release: “Apparently, raising children (even grown children) never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?” Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston), and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston) will play their original characters, now all grown up. Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick will serve as showrunners for Thirtysomething(else). Thirtysomething reigned from 1987 to 1991, winning 13 Emmy Awards, including Best Drama. After Thirtysomething, the duo executive produced hits like My So-Called Life and Nashville. Will someone get hit with an “Ok boomer” in the pilot? We’ll just have to wait and see.