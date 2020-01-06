Timothée Chalamet Will Be Going Electric As Bob Dylan in New Movie

Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

When Bob Dylan traded in his acoustic guitar for an electric one, it was a massive deal. Timothée Chalamet getting cast to play the rock legend in a biopic focusing on that controversial period of Dylan’s career isn’t quite as big of a cultural landmark, but it’s still fun news. Deadline broke the story that the Little Women star is in negotiations to play Dylan in Going Electric, which will be directed by Ford v Ferrari’s James Mangold. (This seems exactly like what Kyle from Lady Bird would dream of as an ennui-filled Sacramento teen.) Chalamet will also be seen this year in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune as the all-important Paul Atreides. Good for this young man, playing icons.