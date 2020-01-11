Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

This year’s Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais made it extremely clear that his fifth turn as awards-show host would be the absolute last time he rubbed shoulders with the evening’s nonstop parade of Hollywood phonies (unrelated, Ricky’s Netflix show Afterlife will return for a second season this year), so you can only assume the Hollywood Foreign Press Association immediately got on the phone Monday to beg their other go-to hosts to please, shoot for Gervais’s hosting record. Whatever HFPA said must have worked this time around, as NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy announced Saturday at his network’s Television Critics Association Tour event that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be returning to co-host the Golden Globes in 2021. It will be the pair’s fourth time hosting the Globes, and really, the only carrot on a stick that could get you through the tail end of Election Year 2020. Here to keep you going is their monologues from 2013, 2014, and 2015.