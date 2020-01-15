Tyler the Creator, under all that hair. Photo: NOAM GALAI/Getty Images

There’s about to be an earfquake on the Grammys stage. Tyler the Creator, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, Run-D.M.C., Charlie Wilson and Rosalía are set to perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards this year. Tyler the Creator announced his performance on Instagram with a “For Your Consideration” billboard for his album, IGOR, which isn’t actually up for the coveted Album of the Year award. “All songs written, produced, and arranged by Tyler Okonma,” the billboard reads. Talk your talk, Tyler! In the announcement image, the rapper is dressed in his Igor best: a short blond wig, a pastel suit, and funky sunglasses. If he’s bringing the wig out, can we please get Tracee Ellis Ross as her character from the “Earfquake” video? In fact, let’s get a little Tracee Ellis Ross in every performance. Hosted by Alicia Keys, this year’s Grammys takes place on January 26. Other Grammy performers include Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in a duet, Aerosmith, and hopefully Tracee Ellis Ross, assuming that the Grammys producers are reading this. Now, that’s a show!

*This post has been updated throughout.