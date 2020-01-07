Silvio Horta, a screenwriter and producer best known for creating Ugly Betty, was found dead in a Miami motel room today. Cause of death is reportedly a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and while a representative for Horta has confirmed his death to Variety, they would not comment on details of the cause. Horta was 45 years old, and prior to Ugly Betty he broke through in Hollywood after writing the popular 1999 horror film Urban Legend. (He also wrote the sequel Urban Legends: Final Cut.) His former Betty star America Ferrera posted on Instagram saying she was “stunned and heartbroken” at the news of his death.
Ugly Betty Creator Silvio Horta Dead at 45
Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images