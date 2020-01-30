Photo: Paul_Archuleta/Getty Images

You’d think that after a person chooses to dramatically leave the reality TV franchise that turned them into a house hold name, the drama in their life would decrease. Well, for former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and current Vanderpump Rules matriarch Lisa Vanderpump, that has not been the case. Per Page Six, Lisa Vanderpump’s dog rescue, humbly named The Vanderpump Dogs Foundation, has recently been hit with a sexual harassment and wrongful termination lawsuit from former employee Damiana Guzman. Guzman claims that she left her post as a dog groomer at Vanderpump Dogs after two months due to “intolerable working conditions created by her manager, Martin Duarte, and his superiors.” In the lawsuit, Guzman claims that Duarte called her a “flat-ass bitch” and a “skinny no-ass fool,” and also insinuated that he could “turn [Guzman] straight.” In the court documents, Guzman also claims that she complained to his superiors but that she doesn’t believe any action was taken, leaving her no choice but to resign.

Vanderpump Dogs, however, claims this isn’t true. Lisa Vanderpump’s henchman business partner John Sessa released the following statement:

It’s a shame that someone who worked for the Foundation for less than 90 days would choose to sue or try to malign an organization whose sole purpose is dedicated to being a voice for the voiceless. Working to resolve unnecessary cases like this just takes away from being able to save more lives.”

With all the conflicting stories, it looks like we’ve got another Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy situation on our hands. Hopefully this time justice will be served.