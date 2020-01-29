Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Has Made A Statement About Her Husband and Daughter

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Three days after losing both her husband, Kobe Byrant, and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, Vanessa Bryant has posted a statement to Instagram. She thanks fans and supporters for the outpouring of love in the wake of the tragedy — a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that claimed the lives of seven others along with the Bryants — and asks that everyone respect her family’s privacy at this time. “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them,” writes Bryant. “But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way.” The NBA legend is survived by his wife and three more daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.