Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Are Over After 8 Years and 5 Coachellas

Retire your flower crowns in honor of the lost couple. Photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Coachella’s queen and king Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have reportedly broken up, according to Us Weekly. After being together for nearly nine years and becoming Tumblr gods with their Coachella outfits, they’ve called it quits. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source told Us Weekly. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor hasn’t been seen on Hudgens’s Instagram since October. He was recently cast as Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Meanwhile, Hudgens is spreading joy in Netflix Christmas movies The Princess Switch, which has a sequel coming out later this year, and The Knight Before Christmas. Neither Butler nor Hudgens have confirmed their breakup, though they’ll have to by April, when Coachella comes back around. The couple has attended five Coachellas together (by our count) in the past eight years, including 2019’s. Will they both show up this year? Will they split custody across the two weekends? What other couple will local Twitter obsess over and call #goals? It just won’t be the same.