Vine Reboot Byte Arrives to Help You Feel Alive For Six Seconds at a Time Again

Photo: Byte

Vine is dead. Long live Vine, or to be more accurate, Vine successor Byte. In December 2017, Vine co-creator Dom Hofmann revealed that he was working on a follow-up to the beloved video app, which created a generation of comedians and performers working in the six-second loop milieu. The app’s demise followed Twitter’s purchase of Vine in October 2012, only to shut down the Vine mobile app in 2016, ceasing user uploads to the service.

In the meantime, Instagram, SnapChat and TikTok have rushed into the video space, so it’ll be interesting to see who uses Byte to make bite-sized (Oh! We get it!) video content. Clearly, the app’s creators are hoping users’ goodwill toward Vine will bring them back around for Vine 2.0.

“Today we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them,” Byte tweeted Friday evening. “It’s called byte and it’s both familiar and new. we hope it’ll resonate with people who feel something’s been missing.” The company also promises “a pilot version of our partner program which we will use to pay creators” will be ready “very soon.” The app is now available for iOS and Android.