Within the neatly outlined expectations of a heteronormative society, it’s expected that one should partner up, get a house outside the city, settle down, and start raising them babies. For some people, that sounds like a horror movie, and Irish director Lorcan Finnegan has made it into one. Vivarium stars Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg as a couple looking to purchase their first home together, so they check out a development called Yonder. It’s really the definition of little boxes made of ticky-tacky that all look the same from the Weeds theme song, and despite a hard sales pitch from a disturbingly happy real-estate agent, the couple decide that Yonder isn’t for them. But that doesn’t mean they can leave. Trapped in a prefabricated-home loop, Poots and Eisenberg’s characters realize they are stuck in subdivision hell, and things start to unravel as they’re presented with a very, um, troubling test they have to pass if they ever want to escape. Vivarium is coming soon.

Related