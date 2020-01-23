Get ready to turn your screen up to max brightness because Billie Eilish has directed and released the new music video for her single “everything i wanted,” and it is, on the one hand, very good, but on the other hand, it looks like it was shot by the cinematographer who did “The Long Night” on Game of Thrones. Knowing that Billie is always thinking one four-dimensional-chess move ahead of the rest of us, though, it was probably intentional. The moody video begins with the words, “finneas is my brother and my best friend. no matter the circumstance, we always have and always will be there for each other.” This is a sweet sentiment, despite Eilish’s clearly broken shift key. More artists should explicitly state the meaning behind their songs and videos, forthright, up top. It beats having to take an art-history class, for one. The mellow video is a kind of brother-and-sister Thelma & Louise, with Billie and Finneas holding hands as she drives them into the murky deep. Someone should get a rescue squad out there to fish them out in time for the Grammys.

