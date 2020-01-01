BTS Turns Times Square Into BTS Concert on New Year’s Eve

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Dick Clark Prod

The highly anticipated BTS performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve transformed all of Times Square into what basically looked like a giant BTS concert. The K-pop boy-band performed their songs “Make It Right” and “Boy with Luv.” The group’s devoted fanbase, the ARMY, had the performance trending hours before BTS actually took stage, and turned out in droves both on Twitter and in-person. The band previously made their American television debut at the American Music Awards back in 2017, and have gone on to perform on SNL as well as release songs with Halsey and Charlie XCX. It’s safe to say that we’ll be seeing more of them in 2020. Check out their performance below.