Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Ah yes, drunk Don Lemon. A perennial classic as evergreen as the Times Square ball drop or those terrible New Year’s glasses. Every year, CNN force-feeds all of their (normally serious, news-reporting) anchors gallons of alcohol for their live New Year’s broadcast, and Don Lemon never disappoints. This year, we all bore witness to his drunken descent into insanity, which included him singing along with a live band, maybe getting a tattoo, and just getting absolutely, undeniably toasted. Check out those highlights and more below.