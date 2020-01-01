Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Ah yes, drunk Don Lemon. A perennial classic as evergreen as the Times Square ball drop or those terrible New Year’s glasses. Every year, CNN force-feeds all of their (normally serious, news-reporting) anchors gallons of alcohol for their live New Year’s broadcast, and Don Lemon never disappoints. This year, we all bore witness to his drunken descent into insanity, which included him singing along with a live band, maybe getting a tattoo, and just getting absolutely, undeniably toasted. Check out those highlights and more below.

Don Lemon is drunk and I’m here for it. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/otM3ENmVUd — 𝙶𝚎𝚝𝙷𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚂𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙰𝚗𝚒𝚖𝚊𝚕𝚜𝚁𝚎𝚙𝚎𝚊𝚝🌱 (@CarlaVi32991520) January 1, 2020

wtf don lemon pic.twitter.com/7QoR4HywrA — Bruno Watusi (@iconocaustic) January 1, 2020

Don Lemon 2020 ... Did drunk Don Lemon get a real tattoo? 😂😂😂 #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/5XyoHerRoB — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) January 1, 2020

"I have a big announcement and it's somewhere on my body." - Don Lemon#CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/cBvAWE1fbu — GIF Skull - #NYEonFOX (@GIFSkull) January 1, 2020