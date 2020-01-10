Future and Drake Are Just Normal, Working Joes in ‘Life is Good’ Video

Superfly’s Director X has provided us with another music video where Drake meets the masses. Only this time, he’s one of them. The video for “Life is Good” shows Future and featured performer Drake trying out menial labor for a change. If you’ve ever wondered what Future and Drake would look like as

-Garbage Men

- Apple Peach Store Genii

-Car Mechanics

-Fast Food Drive Thru Pimps

-IT Geeks

-Pastry Chefs

This video is for you. If you haven’t wondered what Future and Drake would look like doing any of these impressions, stay for the gag reel at the end, I guess?