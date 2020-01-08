Hustlers May Be Coming To Broadway, Says Director Lorene Scafaria

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Only a week into 2020, and it feels like disaster is around every corner: impending war, political confusion, and television networks green-lighting shows that make no sense. But here’s a rare, bright piece of news that shines through the gloom: Hustlers – yes, that Hustlers – may be coming to Broadway. In a red carpet interview before the Golden Globes, Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria told Variety that a musical adaptation of the film is in the works, although it’s in very early stages.

“We’re just starting. I said it to them a few months ago that I thought it would be a good idea,” said Scafaria. “I’m trying to develop it for the stage.” Scafaria went on to say that the music for the stage show would be “a mix” of original songs and songs from the movie’s soundtrack, and it ultimately “depends on what Usher lets us do, really.” Check out the full interview below, and ready your highest heels for the (possible) stage premiere.

