Lizzo can’t cure broken hearts, but she opened the 2020 Grammys with a little music for thought. “This is for Kobe,” she declared, before ripping into her song “Cuz I Love You.” The singer dedicated her first ever Grammys performance to the late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday morning. The award show takes place in the Staple Center, where Bryant spent his career as a Los Angeles Laker. Backed by an orchestra, Lizzo set the stage for the Grammy Awards with songs from her hit album Cuz I Love You. Ballerinas in tutus and durags twirled around her and, of course, there was an outfit change. Lizzo went from old Hollywood glamour in an all-black sequined ballroom gown to glow stick goddess in a nude bodysuit. And, as always, she begged the increasingly important question “Why a man great ‘til they gotta be great?” from her song “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo is up for eight nominations tonight including Album of the Year, the most of any other artist. Let’s all hope she has a different look for each potential win. It’s what we deserve.

