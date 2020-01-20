Louis Tomlinson Wanders the Desert in ‘Walls’ Music Video

Louis Tomlinson just dropped the music video for the titular track off his debut album, Walls, and the song is every bit as slow and introspective as the video’s barren desert landscape suggests. The single is easy listening, lonely pop rock reminiscent of the 2000s (think early Green Day, but with an inspirational, self-help slant). The visuals of the music video confirm the early aughts inspiration, from the leather bomber jacket Tomlinson sports to the V for Vendetta-esque masks that pop up in the video out of nowhere. “But these high walls, they came up short / Now I stand taller than them all,” Tomlinson sings in the chorus. He remarked earlier this week that “Walls” is about “coming home having been on tour, soon after the band had split. I found some of my girlfriend’s clothes in the cupboard and it hit me what I’d done. I love the indie sound of the song and its circular nature – it opens and closes with the same lyric.” This is the fifth and final single off of Tomlinson’s album, which debuts January 31, 2020.

