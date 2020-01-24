Megan Thee Stallion Takes No Prisoners in New Single ‘B.I.T.C.H’

Megan Thee Stallion just dropped her second single of the new year, called “B.I.T.C.H.” The song features on her debut album, Suga, which is set for release later this year. “I’d rather be a B-I-T-C-H / Cause that’s what you gon’ call me when I’m trippin’ anyway,” she points out in the chorus, which showcases her trademark suffer-no-fools energy with a sample from Tupac’s “Ratha Be Ya N***a.” This is the rapper’s second single of 2020, with the first being her collaboration with Normani, “Diamonds,” which will feature in the upcoming film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). In addition to being the album title, “Suga,” is also the name of a new character from Megan Thee Stallion. She told NPR in October, “My next project, I will be introducing a new lady. Her name is Suga. She’s besties with Tina Snow.” This is Megan’s third character, after Tina Snow and, of course, Hot Girl Meg. Check out Suga’s debut above.