Gronk Thinking About Smash. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

From the Y2K20 matrix simulation glitch that brought you Lindsay Lohan’s New Year’s Eve conference call from Oman comes another indelibly bizarre New Year’s Eve 2020 clip: the divinely inspired pairing of Steve Harvey and Rob Gronkowski as co-hosts of Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. Harvey likes his personal space and has built an entire late-stage career on getting laughably upset by shenanigans and hijinx on shows like Family Feud and Little Big Shots. And former New England Patriot Gronk? Well, Gronk smash. Gronk strong. Gronk loose cannon.

So when Steve Harvey was presented with a lovely LEGO bust of his likeness during the live Times Square broadcast, Gronk did what Gronk is gonna do: he smashed it. He smashed it and flexed his muscles. He smashed it and flexed his muscles and kicked it some more and did a touchdown dance. Harvey helplessly asked, “what are you doing?” before shouting, “why is he here? Why are you here? What is wrong with you! You’re mentally imbalanced! This nut right here broke the… do you know how hard it is to get the brown Legos?”

Steve Harvey, sober.

Rob Gronkowski, NOT sober. pic.twitter.com/W8EYlFL9xO — Andrew Hammond (@ahammTNT) January 1, 2020

Why did Gronk smash? Did he think he was competing with the New Year’s ball to see who can drop what first and hardest? Or was he trying to impart on viewers a melancholic lesson about the end of the decade, that no matter what we build in our likeness, no matter our legacies, achievements and baggage over the decades, time will eventually smash it all into Legos scattered in the wind. We cannot stop the years from rolling in, and no man, not even Steve Harvey, not even time itself, can stop Gronk.