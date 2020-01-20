Watch Post Malone, Mark Wahlberg in the Stressful Spenser Confidential Trailer

Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, and Post Malone star in the anxiety-inducing trailer for the upcoming action-comedy Spenser Confidential, and there’s a whole lot of shooting, punching, and thick Boston accents. Spenser Confidential follows Wahlberg as the titular Spenser, an ex-cop and ex-boxer embroiled in a murder mystery that involves a lot of the aforementioned shooting and punching. The trailer also features Iliza Shlesinger as Spenser’s ex-wife, who seems to be playing a version of Heidi Gardner of SNL’s Girlfriend in Every Boxing Movie, as well as Alan Arkin as the wise old pro who’s seen it all. Spenser Confidential is directed by Peter Berg and based on the novel Wonderland by Ace Atkins. The movie hits Netflix on March 6, 2020.

