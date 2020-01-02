Watch the Strokes Tease a New Album at New Year’s Eve Show

A new decade means new things to be nostalgic about, and The Strokes are ready to capitalize on your baby baseball tee reveries. Julian Casablancas let Brooklyn’s Barclays Center know that a new album is coming. “2020, here we come,” he said. “We took the two-thousand-ten’s, whatever they’re called, we took ‘em off. But now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back.” The band played their first new song of 2020, called “Ode to the Mets,” per Spin. The Strokes released a new song, “The Adults are Talking,” in May of last year, but they haven’t dropped a full-length album since 2013’s Comedown Machine.

