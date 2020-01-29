Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch Has a Release Date, But Nothing for You to See

A director. Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

We know very little about the next Wes Anderson movie, The French Dispatch, other than that it stars a lot of really good actors (deep breath: Benicio del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Henry Winkler, and Timothée Chalamet) and revolves around a newspaper. It has also been described as “a love letter to journalists,” and now we know it will come out on July 24, according to Deadline. There are no first-look images or teaser trailers to share. Just a release date, and some speculation about whether or not it will make its global premiere at Cannes before hitting theaters. So, that’s all for now.