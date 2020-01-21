‘Aging Emo Kid’ Whitmer Thomas Lands His First HBO Comedy Special

Los Angeles-based comedian Whitmer Thomas, who was featured as one of Vulture’s “Comedians You Should Know” last year, is heading to HBO next month with the debut of his very first hour-long stand-up comedy special. Titled Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One, the special was filmed at the Flora-Bama Lounge and is a mix of stand-up, storytelling, music, and documentary footage, in which self-described “aging emo kid” Thomas covers everything from his mother’s death to life as an Alabama native pursuing a stand-up career in L.A. The title is inspired by a gift from his mom, as he reveals in the above trailer: “She sent me this notebook right when I moved to L.A. She wrote a letter in it: ‘My golden son, reach for the stars. I love you so.’ Then I wrote a bunch of jokes about jacking off in the notebook.” The Golden One premieres on HBO Saturday, February 22 at 10 p.m.

Related