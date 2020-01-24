YG Arrested for Robbery Ahead of Nipsey Hussle Grammys Tribute

YG. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Following an early morning raid at his home, the rapper YG has been arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they arrived at YG’s home in the San Fernando Valley armed with a search warrant and an arrest warrant related to a robbery case. TMZ reports that YG has been booked for robbery. The arrest comes after a series of run-ins with the police. In July, the rapper’s Escalade was involved in a high-speed chase, ending with someone in the vehicle shooting and killing a 65-year-old bystander. YG told TMZ that he was “nowhere near” the incident at the time. A few weeks later, a home that YG leases was raided and at least one person was arrested on a weapons charge. The rapper was not present.

YG is scheduled to perform in a Grammys tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, who is up for multiple awards, on January 26; Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, and Roddy Ricch will also pay tribute. The Los Angeles rappers were close friends and collaborators, and their political protest“FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)” became a major hit in 2016.

This post contains developing news and will be updated accordingly.