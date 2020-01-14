You Will Return for a Third Season, With or Without You

Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix

The arch, revolutionary twist at the end of You’s second season will bring forth an arch, revolutionary new chapter. Netflix confirmed today that the show will be returning for a third season in 2021, with our favorite murderous psychopaths Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) back in action. Will these two gorgeous freaks become the millennial Bonnie and Clyde? Or maybe settle into a nice domestic life in Silver Lake? (Actually, he’s a prolific coast-switcher, so … Miami, Florida?) We have no idea, but we do know Sera Gamble, the showrunner, will also be returning to her titular pronoun drama to craft Joe and Love’s continuing story. The glass-cage industry is thrilled!