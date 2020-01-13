YouTuber NikkieTutorials Comes Out As a Transgender Woman

NikkieTutorials, one of the world’s biggest beauty YouTubers, just came out as transgender to her 12.4 million subscribers. Photo: YouTube

Ladies and gentlefolk, play Diana Ross because NikkieTutorials is coming out! So far, 2020 is already a huge year for YouTubers, and the beauty YouTuber, who boasts 12.4 million subscribers, revealed to them all on Monday that she is a transgender woman. “When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender,” Nikkie says in her video, then takes a breath. “It’s so surreal saying this.” Although she says she doesn’t like labels, after being “blackmailed by people that wanted to ‘leak’” her story, Nikkie decided to take matters into her own hands and come out on her channel. She shares that she has always identified as a woman and began socially transitioning by age 6. “By the time I was 19, I fully transitioned,” she explains. “I transitioned while on YouTube.” Nikkie started posting YouTube videos 11 years ago, when she was around 14 years old, the same age she began taking hormones and growth stoppers.

Nothing about her or her channel is changing, she reassures fans. “At the end of the day, on my channel, my No. 1 passion is the power of makeup,” she finishes. “My No. 1 passion is makeup, the power of transforming myself. And boy, I’ve had a transformation, huh?”