Alert Your Memaws and Pop-Pops: ABC Is Casting a Bachelor-Style Show for Seniors

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette tend to have a pretty, pretty, pretty clear age limit, but ABC is about to bust that limit wide open with a new show starring single seniors. If your grandma or grandpa is interested in busting it open in turn, they need only go to abc.com/casting to find out more about finding love after sixty (and on television) in the network’s latest, greatest (generation) dating series.

ABC flashed the casting info during Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, and ABC’s head of alternative programming Rob Mills tweeted the deets alongside a plea: “Bachelornation, give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls. #TheBachelor,” later clarifying, “To be clear, this is 65+.” Even now, a real-life Blanche Devereaux could be waiting for her or his time to shine. So, feel free to do us all a solid and send them this post to get the party started.

To be clear, this is 65+ https://t.co/gg5qroqGXm — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) February 25, 2020