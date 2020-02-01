Andy Gill, Gang of Four Guitarist, Dead at 64

Photo: Steven Dewall/Redferns via Getty Images

Andy Gill, founding member of post-punk band Gang of Four, has died. He was 64. Gill’s passing was announced on Twitter by his bandmates on Saturday. “This is so hard for us to write, but our great friend and Supreme Leader has died today,” their statement reads. “Andy’s final tour in November was the only way he was ever really going to bow out; with a Stratocaster around his neck, screaming with feedback and deafening the front row.” While a cause of death has not been released, Gill was “still listening to mixes for the upcoming record, whilst planning the next tour from his hospital bed,” according to the band’s statement.

Gill was an original member of Gang of Four, and a foundational influence on post-punk. Gill served as a guitarist and producer on the band’s ten albums, and was the only remaining member of its original 70s lineup. His innovative work as a guitarist punctuated the band’s political, confrontational lyrics. Numerous indie-rock and post-punk artists have cited Gill and Gang of Four as inspirations — Kurt Cobain described Nirvana as “a Gang of Four and Scratch Acid ripoff.” In addition to his work with Gang of Four, Gill produced music for other artists, among them the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Stranglers, Michael Hutchence, and Killing Joke. Gill is survived by his wife and brother.