Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

A good Friday to us all! Even though you must mourn the end of Schitt’s Creek, you may now celebrate the next chapter of Annie Murphy. AMC announced today that the actress will lead its forthcoming meta-sitcom Kevin Can Go F*** Himself as the fed up wife to its titular Kevin. Her character, Allison, “escapes her confines and discovers her rage” as the series dissects the textbook image of the sitcom wife.

Rashida Jones is executive producing the show, which was created by Valerie Armstrong. Murphy, who is North America’s foremost hand actress (as she is Canadian, the distinction stretches beyond our borders), will be giving her swan song as Alexis Rose on Schitt’s Creek come March when the series concludes after its sixth season. Toast to this casting news with your finest Riesling Rioja.