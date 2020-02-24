Sure, you might be a big enough fan of Jim Carrey to actually pay money to see Sonic the Hedgehog, but you’ll never be the kind of fan who gets paid to actually appear in his TV show. Well, unless you’re Ariana Grande, who stopped by Kidding last night to play Piccola Grande, the “pickle fairy of hope,” a character on Carrey’s character’s TV show for children. In the process, Grande proved that she’d be a fabulous entertainer for kids, and wore a shade of green that implies she is once again auditioning for the role of Elphaba in the Wicked movie that is still definitely not going to actually happen.

Ariana grande singing clip in ‘Kidding’ by Jim Carrey pic.twitter.com/f08alFVKXQ — yourarianag_updates (@Emma41727696) February 24, 2020