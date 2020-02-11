Blance DuBo-Audra Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The great Audra McDonald, who has often depended on the kindness of strangers (and by that we mean the enthusiasm of Tony voters), is giving you yet another reason to start planning your summer vacations already. At its gala yesterday, Williamstown Theatre Festival announced its summer season, with the biggest show being a new production of A Streetcar Named Desire starring McDonald as Blanche DuBois (we will be calling her Blanche DuBoAudra, and you will have to learn to deal with it), with Carla Gugino as Stella and Bobby Cannavale as Stanley. Robert O’Hara, director of Slave Play, will direct. To further entice you to decamp to Massachusetts for a bit, the festival is also staging Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland’s new family drama Cult of Love, directed by Trip Cullman with Taylor Schilling and Kate Burton, and Anna Ziegler’s Photograph 51 directed by Susan Stroman. The productions will run from late June through August (you can see the full schedule here) and with any luck, which happened this year with Williamstown’s Rose Tattoo and The Sound Inside, they just may eventually make it to New York.